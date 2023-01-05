Flood waters that hit part of the region in late 2021 created optimal conditions for mosquitoes – less so for humans – in 2022, says the head of a program created to curb the buzzy pests.
Visits to known mosquito grounds began in late February, two weeks earlier than usual, while treatments began in mid-March, said Shelley Fiorito, projects co-ordinator for the Regional District of Okanagan, in a presentation to a board committee Thursday.
The first water samples taken by breaking ice revealed upwards of 100 larvae per cup – well above the threshold of three per cup that triggers treatment in the form of pesticide, according to Fiorito.
Conditions didn’t improve until well into the summer, she continued, as both the Similkameen River and Okanagan Lake stayed high later than normal. That resulted in the service conducting nine helicopter flights – up from six in 2020 and three in 2021 – to apply pesticide to larger sites and visiting approximately two dozen new sites.
The program was forecast to cost $192,000 in 2022 and budgeted for $198,000 in 2023.
Service is delivered by request from willing land owners. Costs are shared by all rural areas of the RDOS, with the exception of E (Naramata), plus the municipalities of Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton and Summerland.
Funding of the program has changed in recent years, so it’s difficult to calculate how costs have risen, but at least one RDOS board member is concerned about the service’s financial trajectory.
“Like any service, the more you do, the more it’s going to cost. And when we’re talking about mosquitos, there’s no limit to the number of mosquitoes. We can keep treating and keep treating, but that’s going to drive the costs up,” said Doug Holmes, Summerland’s mayor and one of its RDOS representatives.
“It’s great that we’re improving the service, but maybe this is a discussion for the board: How much do we want to spend on this?”
Fiorito responded by noting her service is unusual among regional districts because it’s delivered in-house at what she estimated is a 50% discount on similar contracted services.
She also noted the program will never drive itself into extinction: “Eradicating mosquito populations is just not a possible scenario. We would need warehouses and warehouses and warehouses full of pesticide to do that. The goal with our program is to maintain a tolerable level, a safe level, so there isn’t a risk of disease.”
Fiorito, who also serves as the RDOS WildSafe co-ordinator, delivered a separate report on that program and told the board 2022 was also a banner year for reports of black bears coming into conflict with humans.
“There was a full range of scenarios: There was family units (of bears). There was single males causing conflict. So, I think the biggest struggle was to try and address each of those as quickly as possible,” said Fiorito, who did not provide statistics.
“We’ve also had a much broader range of species in conflict with residents. So, we’re having a lot of conversations about bobcat, we’re talking moose, we’re talking elk, badgers, not necessarily common species that we’ve dealt with in the past, but they seem to be moving into the area and people are concerned.”
Statistics weren’t available Thursday from the B.C. government, either, although conservation officer Mike Stern told The Herald that 2022 was “just above average” in terms of human-bear conflicts.
He attributed that in part to a prolonged warm spell that lasted into the fall and delayed bear’s hibernation plans by about two weeks.
“And then, when the snow hit, our reports just finished,” said Stern.