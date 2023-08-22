There were only 20 students who attended the first Penticton High School, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1911, located in a rented space in a building on the corner of Winnipeg Street and Westminster Avenue, at the current location of Neighbourhood Brewery. There were no blackboards or desks, and textbooks were shared.
Soon after, the school board realized they needed a location for a new school, so they purchased seven acres at Main Street and Jermyn Avenue. At the time, they were criticized for their decision to purchase land in the centre of town.
The elementary school was on the triangle of Fairview and Main Streets, the current location of the Library/Museum complex. When it became over-crowded, it prompted the construction of the Ellis School in 1913. It was designed by architect R.B. Bell of Vernon and built by Vernon contractor, Thomas Crowell for $40,000, and named in honour of Penticton pioneer, Tom Ellis. The price did not include grading, tree planting or the rock wall. The cornerstone was the first to be laid into a building in Penticton.
All the bricks for the school were made in Penticton at Jacob Winger’s brickyard on Norton Street. Rocks picked by hand from the playing fields and construction site were hauled by horse and wagon to build the stately rock wall surrounding the school grounds.
Upon completion, the elementary students paraded across Main Street from the Fairview/Main Street school for the opening ceremony at the new school. The old school in the triangle then became the high school and served the senior students until 1936.
As enrollment grew, buildings were added. The Senator Shatford School opened in 1921 to the north of the Ellis School.
The Scout Hall on Jermyn Avenue, later used as the South Gym, was added in 1925. A new high school, built in 1936 on Eckhardt Avenue was short-lived, as it was destroyed by fire in 1949.
By 1952, the next phase of the high school was built, bordering Eckhart Avenue, and it utilized the Shatford and Ellis buildings. A music room, auditorium and agriculture building were added, and the facilities remained a high school until it was torn down to make way for today’s modern structure which opened in the 2008-09 school year. During the excavation for the new parking lot, the charred remains and foundation of the 1936 school structure were uncovered.
The Ellis building was incorporated into the new building, and the Shatford Building went through some renovations, restoring the original stage and classroom and became the Shatford Centre/Okanagan School of the Arts. It is now closed, with the hope of future renovations. The new high school building was not without controversy as the community raised strong objections to the loss of the historic school gymnasium, and the coveted 700-seat auditorium.
The late Nick Bevanda, architect for the new school, creatively repeated the arched window design of the old Ellis Building into the window over the new Eckhardt Avenue entrance as a means to connect the old and new buildings. He also cleverly incorporated matching brick and concrete accents to the building’s modern design as a nostalgic nod to the original historic architecture.
For more than a century, the old school buildings, rock wall and mature trees have been a source of pride and nostalgia for Pen-Hi alumni.
Viv McElgunn-Lieskovsky is a retired educator and active member with Penticton's scholarships and bursaries foundation. This is a recurring series on heritage in Penticton.