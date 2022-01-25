Tuesday, Jan. 25
• This is “Family Literacy Week” in B.C. where families are encouraged to read books, play games, attend online and outdoor events, and connect with loved ones virtually. For more information: decoda.ca
• Family entertainment: the Harlem Globetrotters “Spread Game” Tour at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets are $20,-$75 and available online from valleyfirsttix.com or at SOEC box office
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Kelowna Chiefs at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena
• The Fraternal Order of Eagles are now reopened following renovations, daily from noon. - 7 p.m., food available each day, for information on the great work the Eagles do in our community: 250-490-0211
• Dine Around 2022 featuring $30, $40, or $50 three-course menus at select restaurants and wineries. All dishes are paired with optional B.C. local wines, beer and spirits. Visit: dinearound.ca/interior/restaurants/
• Osoyoos Council meets, 2 p.m., to view meeting: osoyoos.ca
• Oliver Council meets, 7 p.m., hybrid via Zoom, visit: oliver.ca to watch live
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., by donation
• Penticton Museum Brown Bag Lecture Series, “Are We There Yet? Trails and Transportation in the Okanagan,” presented by Randy Manuel, noon at 785 Main Street (seating capacity limited to 25) or on Zoom
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7 (Tuesday-Thursday): “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes); “The 355” (PG, 122 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The King’s Man,” (14A, 131 minutes); “The Matrix Resurrections,” (PG, 148 minutes); “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” (G, 96 minutes), “Dune,” (PG, 155 minutes). For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, Jan. 26
• Penticton Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. electronically, for more information visit: penticton.ca
• Adult Beginner Pottery Wheel Evening Classes at Speckled Row Studio begin, 6-9 p.m., 108-78 Industrial Ave West, $255 for five weeks (twice a week) of classes, call: 778-931-0251
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Preschool Performers, Acting Workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., call 778-718-5757 for details
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Performers at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., for details call 778-718-5757
• Showtime! Community Theatre rehearsals, 7-10 p.m. at Penticton Elks Lodge, $150 for five sessions, (Showtime! aims to provide a vibrant outlet and training ground for adult amateur performers.) To register phone: 778-718-5757
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” (Wednesday and Thursday only); “Nightmare Alley” (Friday-Sunday). For showtimes: theolivertheatre.ca
Thursday, Jan. 27
• Live at Time Winery, rockers Mandy Cole and Will Schlackl from the band Jack and Jill, 6:30 p.m., $25, call 236-422-2556
• Tacos and Trivia Thirst-days at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro, 7 p.m.
• Down the Rabbit Hole and Ornamented II at the Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., a free display
• Adult Beginner Pottery Wheel Evening Classes at Speckled Row Studio, 6-9 p.m., 108-78 Industrial Ave West, $255 for five weeks (twice a week) of classes, to register call: 778-931-0251
• Open Mic Night at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6-11 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Firehall Ladies Night “Because We Deserve It,” games and specials, 6-8 p.m., The Firehall Brewery in Oliver, to reserve: firehallbrewery.com/events
Friday, Jan. 28
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Kamloops at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Thrash Wrestling presents "A New Level," 7:30 p.m. at LUSO Canadian Multicultural Society, 135 Winnipeg Street, $20 (or $30 for Friday and Saturday night), available in advance from ticketseller.ca or One Boardshop at 104-2210 Main Street or $25 at the door, vaccine passport and facemasks are mandatory to attend
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., for additional details call: 250-492-2949
Saturday, Jan. 29
• FIS NorAm Mogul and Dual Mogul competition at Apex Mountain Ski Resort, begins with singles competition, free to spectators
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena; Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m., Summerland Arena
• Thrash Wrestling presents "A New Level," 7:30 p.m. at LUSO Canadian Multicultural Society, 135 Winnipeg Street, $20 (or $30 for Friday and Saturday night), available in advance from ticketseller.ca or One Boardshop at 104-2210 Main Street or $25 at the door, vaccine passport and facemasks are mandatory to attend
• The Midnight Special performs at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, dinner and show is $10, 6-10 p.m.
• The Flannel Contract with special guests Rob McLaren featuring Skiddley Bones, The Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 6 p.m., by donation, to reserve: firehallbrewery.com/events
• Start Painting with Diana Skelhorne at Penticton Arts Council, noon-4 p.m. at The Leir House, $65, call 250-492-7997
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
Sunday, Jan. 30
• NFL conference championships, all times PT, AFC final, Cincinnati at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS); NFC final, San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
• FIS NorAm Mogul and Dual Mogul competition at Apex Mountain Ski Resort, second of two days with dual competition, free to spectators
• Hoodoo Adventures Youth Climbing Contest, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., age groups: Youth B, C, D u-14, u-12, u-10, for details: hoodooadventures.ca/climbing-wall
• Live music!: International folk musician FAR performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Meat draw at the Barley Mill Brew Pub in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, starts at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., multiple chances to win
• Peach Gravy Co-Op Foundational Improve Workshop at Penticton Arts Council, third of five weeks at the Leir House, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. with instructor Isaac Gilbert or 2-6 p.m. with instructor Cain Critchlow, $230 for five sessions. For additional information, email: info@pentictonartscouncil.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
• Paired Dinner at Chute Lake Lodge, 6 p.m., call: 250-496-5262
Monday, Jan. 31
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets virtually, 6:30 p.m., to view the meeting visit: sd67.bc.ca
• Creative Journaling for Teens – Self-Expression through Visual Art Techniques, 3:30-5 p.m. at Cowork Penticton, $120 for four sessions, call 778-718-5757
—
To submit an item to our calendar, email point form details five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca
Calendar appears Tuesdays and Fridays.