Okanoggin Barbers is sponsoring a fundraiser to support local boy Wills Hodgkinson, who recently had a setback in his three-year fight against a rare form of cancer.
The shop is doing a raffle for gift baskets donated by local businesses, groups and individuals, with proceeds to Wills’ family. Barbers will also donate their pay on Saturday, Feb. 27, the same day raffle winners will be drawn.
“We decided to do this because we believe we have an avenue and relationship with our community to bring people together to help someone who so deserves it,” Okanoggin Barbers owner Peter Beauchamp said in a press release.
“We are strong believers of community supporting community and this one does that so very well.”
For information, check out the Okanoggin Barbers page on Facebook.