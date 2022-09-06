After a strong showing in last year’s Penticton byelection, Amelia Boultbee has announced her intention to try again for a spot on council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
Boultbee, a practising lawyer, grew up in Penticton but moved away at age 18 to attend the University of British Columbia.
She returned home to Penticton in 2020 and placed fourth in the June 2021 byelection, but just 156 votes behind the runner-up in what was her first shot at public office.
“Crime and safety, housing affordability and economic diversity are the cornerstones of Amelia’s election platform and she is a strong advocate for responsible development. Amelia believes the biggest issue in the election will be crime reduction, as well as fiscal responsibility at city hall,” her campaign said in a press release.
“If elected, Amelia will bring the same scrutiny to spending and management at city hall as she brings to the courtroom, and will bring a young and fresh perspective to Penticton.”
Boultbee hasn’t officially filed her nomination papers yet as she’s waiting for a special family friend to sign them, but intends to do so ahead of the deadline at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Outside of work, Boultbee sits on the board of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and the Penticton and Area Co-operative Enterprise.
On the web: www.electamelia.com