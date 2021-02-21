A long-time employee of Summerland’s Royal Bank has been charged with six counts of fraud.
According to court records, Terry Sedawie, a business account manager at the local RBC branch, has been charged of six counts of fraud over $5,000.
She is alleged to have defrauded six customers over a seven or eight-year period from 2011-2018.
She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court March 10 at 9 a.m.
In 2016, Sedawie was recognized by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce with the Professional Services Excellence Award. She was nominated a second time for the award in 2017.
Many are shocked by the news of her charges.
"She was terrific to deal with. She helped us immeasurably before the age of the internet. As in so many cases like this, you ask yourself 'why would she do this?,'" a prominent Summerland resident, who requested anonymity, told The Herald.