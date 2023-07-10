RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Cary McLeod of Midway, B.C., who was reported missing on July 9, 2023.
Cary McLeod was last seen on July 8, 2023, driving a black Chevrolet Silverado Duramax with BC licence plate NR2091.
Description: Caucasian male, 65 years-old, five feet, nine inches, 205 pounds, blue eyes, with brown hair.
The Silverado has this distinctive sticker logo. (See photo attached).
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cary McLeod is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).