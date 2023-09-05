Wildfires may seem like a distant summer memory now, but they’re still a going concern south of Penticton.
Conservation officers spent the long weekend patrolling the restricted areas surrounding the Crater Creek wildfire, while other crews continued snuffing out hot spots on the Upper Park Rill Creek blaze that were identified by drones equipped with infrared cameras, according to Taylor Shantz, spokesperson for the BC Wildfire Service.
As a result of those aerial scans, the Upper Park Rill Creek fire’s burned area was bumped up from 1,800 to 2,000 hectares over the long weekend.
The fire flared to life Aug. 18 about 20 kilometres southwest of Penticton in the Twin Lakes area. It’s being handled by the same incident management team looking after the nearby Crater Creek wildfire.
The burned area attached the Crater Creek fire, which was discovered July 23 about 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos, was bumped up from 44,000 to 47,000 hectares over the long weekend.
Shantz said members of the BC Conservation Officers Service were dispatched this past weekend to enforce restrictions that limit public access to the fire zone and prohibit all but emergency personnel from using the Ashnola Forest Service Road that was affected by fire.
Danger-tree fallers and assessors have been called in to help get the road reopened.
An aerial assessment last week also confirmed damage to private property on the Ashnola and Ewart Creek forest service roads, but the extent of loss has not yet been revealed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which is still working to notify affected owners.
While both wildfires were still listed Tuesday as “out of control,” Shantz said that categorization likely speaks to an inability to get guards around 100% of both fires due to difficult terrain, and that fire behaviour was “relatively subdued” over the long weekend.
Combined, the two blazes have scorched approximately 500 square kilometres.
Shantz also confirmed that while some members of the BC Wildfire Service have resumed post-secondary studies, the organization still has all the personnel it still needs on the ground.