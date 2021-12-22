Public safety – or the lack thereof – was top of mind in Penticton this year, as elected officials committed millions of dollars in new spending to hire more police and bylaw officers.
Although such staffing increases are usually the stuff of budget deliberations, Mayor John Vassilaki flipped the script in July when he called a special council meeting to debate his proposal to hire five more RCMP officers as soon as possible.
"I'll put it frankly: We've got to get some backbone and do what's right for the community and the safety of people in the community," said Vassilaki at the July 29 special meeting.
The mayor went on to declare Penticton's criminal element "is becoming uncontrollable" and there's a risk of "people becoming frustrated and taking matters in their own hand."
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter, who attended the same meeting to answer questions, said there's nothing more he can do with the resources available to him, having already collapsed special teams dedicated to drugs, prolific offenders and traffic safety in order to put those officers back on front-line duties.
"We're just in response-oriented mode," said Hunter. "We do zero proactive policing in this community because we just simply don't have the time."
Hunter, who once again described Penticton's crime rate as "egregious," said five new officers would be "a good start" towards addressing staff shortages.
Council didn’t see it the same way, however, and voted instead to immediately request two more Mounties and hire a consultant to make recommendations to improve public safety in the city.
And, when budget deliberations rolled around in November with public safety the stated priority, council voted to add three more new RCMP officers, plus two new civilian staffers to the detachment.
That lifted to seven the number of new RCMP officers being funded at the Penticton RCMP detachment between 2021 and 2022.
It remains unclear, however, when those new Mounties – each of which costs about $300,000 per year – will actually arrive in Penticton and lift the detachment’s complement to 55 officers, because the police force controls those timelines.
But the city wasted no time advertising for six new jobs in the bylaw services department that were made possible by a $700,000 budget increase approved in November.
The cash will be used to hire one bylaw intake administrator, one bylaw enforcement officer and four community safety officers, which will roughly double the department’s staffing levels. It will also allow the department to operate seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
In 2019 – the most recent year for which data is publicly available – each Mountie in Penticton had an average caseload of 170 files. That was by far the most of any detachment in a B.C. community with a population over 15,000; the next highest was Prince George at 134.
Also in July, Statistics Canada released new data that put Penticton’s crime severity index at 180, nearly double the B.C. average of 96 and well above the Canadian average of 73.
The crime severity index tracks the overall crime rate but assigns greater weight to violent offences. The index has a base value of 100 for 2006.