Construction values in Penticton hit what is believed to be a record high in the first quarter of 2021.
City staff issued permits for work valued at a total of $50.4 million – more than double the $19.7 million seen in the first quarter of 2020.
The bulk of this year’s activity has been in the residential construction sector, with multi-family homes accounting for $21.9 million of the total and single-family dwellings another $13.4 million. All of it added up to permits for a total of 138 new dwelling units.
It was the highest first-quarter total since at least 2012 – the most recent year for which data is publicly accessible from the city – and likely in history, according to Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, who was unable though to confirm it by press deadline Tuesday.
Soaring costs of construction materials and labour are partly to thank for the first-quarter surge, confirmed Laven, but there’s also no denying the sector is busy with a total of 273 permits issued this year, compared to 156 in the same period of 2020.
“We also have several large projects under review, which are not captured in the Q1 numbers and anticipate this high level of activity to continue throughout the year,” Laven said in an email.
“For example, we have three new subdivisions that have been under planning for the past few years coming online over the next months, several large apartment projects coming in for permits, and the new hotel on Westminster Avenue (across from the convention centre), which we anticipate to begin construction by summer.”
Laven suggested Penticton’s desirability, along with low interest rates and high housing prices, are big factors in the construction boom.
Plus, “Our region has also experienced much less unemployment than other areas and COVID is driving investment into real estate (as opposed to travel or other pursuits). Regardless, we are in an exciting period of growth right now.”
The same story is playing out across the South Okanagan, most notably in Oliver, where first-quarter building permits were valued at $15.2 million, up from $3.1 million in the 2020 comparison period.
The frantic pace has left builders struggling to keep up with demand.
“COVID-19 has had a direct impact on our industry although it is not what we all thought it would look like a year ago. A sudden influx of urbanists, working online now and wanting a smaller town with more space, have affected the market,” said Sarah Taylor, executive officer of the South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, in an email.
“COVID has affected supply: Not just lumber but drywall, plumbing supplies, everything has risen in price adding stress on the industry. Fluctuating prices has made it harder for builders to give accurate quotes.”
Taylor said building officials and builders alike “are working harder then they’ve ever worked, whilst battling a labour shortage, and all during a pandemic.”
“While it is a scary time for new home buyers and people trying to get into the market, it is a very clear indicator of the importance of the construction industry and where it’s headed in the South Okanagan,” she added.