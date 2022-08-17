City taxpayers won’t be shelling out – at least not directly – for the purchase of new medical equipment for Penticton Regional Hospital.
Council on Tuesday turned down a request for a $21,255 grant from the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation to cover two-thirds of the cost of a new shock pulse urology machine.
The foundation asked the city for help after learning that two properties it owns on Camrose Street are no longer eligible for tax exemptions because they’re leased to a for-profit storage business.
Coun. Judy Sentes described it as a “misunderstanding” and suggested going along with the request because purchase of the new equipment is an “imminent, urgent matter.”
In reply, Coun. Katie Robinson noted the city’s grant budget is spent for the year so the funds would have come from general surplus, and raised the broader philosophical issue of “yet another downloading from the provincial government for health services onto municipalities.”
Council eventually voted 3-3 on the matter with Mayor John Vassilaki and Couns. Sentes and Julius Bloomfield in favour and Frank Regehr absent. As a result of the tie vote, the motion failed.
Sentes suggested the foundation apply to the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, which is funded by all local taxpayers in the area.