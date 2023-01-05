There seems to be growing interest among local politicians to ensure cannabis shops are treated no differently than liquor retailers.
The board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Thursday cancelled a planned review of cannabis retail guidelines for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls) and asked staff to return to a subsequent meeting with detailed recommendations to streamline the local approval process.
The review for Area D was ordered in 2021 at a time when there were active proposals for three cannabis shops in Okanagan Falls. At present, though, just one is operating.
“I acknowledge that a lot of things have happened, people’s norms have changed,” said Matt Taylor, the newly elected director for Area D, in support of calling off the review.
“I don’t have a problem with treating (cannabis shops) as retail businesses and agree that they shouldn’t be targeted any differently than liquor.”
Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who holds one of the city’s five seats on the RDOS board, suggested there’s a growing sentiment that market forces will keep a lid on cannabis retailers and decide how many such shops a community can support.
“I think that to avoid confusion in our policies, if the policy for approving for a cannabis store aligns with the policy for approving a liquor outlet, then I think that’s the safest place to be,” continued Bloomfield.
“I think if we have different policies for different types of stores… that just leads to confusion.
Just like liquor stores, cannabis shops do require local government approval for relocations and new outlets, however, the RDOS is looking to make that process more efficient, perhaps by delegating minor decisions to staff, relaxing public notification requirements or cutting out local advisory planning commissions.
“Now that we’ve got some experience with (cannabis shops) and have seen how they’ve operated and the level of interest from the community, we think there’s some streamlining that can happen with our own procedures. We still have to get board support and that support still has to be based on public consultation, but we think the consultation can be a little more focused,” said Chris Garrish, RDOS planning manager, in his report to the board.
At present, the RDOS allows cannabis shops anywhere retail trade is permitted, although Taylor suggested those regulations may need to be tightened up as the single outlet currently operating in Okanagan Falls is only about 200 metres from an elementary school.