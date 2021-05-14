As many as 150 grants worth $5,000 apiece are available to budding filmmakers – and others – through the Telus STORYHIVE program.
Organizers say they’re particularly interested in rural perspectives from places like Vernon and Penticton.
“The grants are available to anyone who wants to get creative, not just filmmakers,” says a call for proposals issued this week by STORYHIVE.
“All ideas and mediums will be considered, from lifestyle videos like cooking, beauty and fitness to v-loggers, live-streamers, gamers, educators, podcasts and more – these grants are intended to help community creators bring their unique ideas to life.”
Interested creators can submit their project applications at STORYHIVE.com. The deadline for submission is June 3.
Since the first edition of STORYHIVE launched in 2013, the program has awarded approximately $11 million to 500-plus projects.