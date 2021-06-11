Editor’s note: With the South Okanagan Women in Need Society celebrating its 40th anniversary and its flagship fundraiser coming up this Sunday, this is the final piece in a three-part series showcasing the importance of SOWINS’ work, its volunteers and some of the people they help.
Forty years ago, it was the unheard calls for help that moved a small group of women to do something for mothers and children experiencing the terror of abuse.
In those four decades since, the need to provide life-saving services has only continued to grow at an alarming rate.
So too during that time has the South Okanagan Women In Need Society grown to provide whatever assistance those women and children in crisis require.
While SOWINS does receive government funding for some programs, the other critical operations that rely solely on donations now, more than ever, need the financial support of businesses and individuals.
“With COVID, our numbers (of abused women and children) have definitely gone up,” said Liz Gomes, SOWINS housing programs co-ordinator and interim manager of client services.
“Our transition house, I mean, the 35 beds are always full. It just seems the more we add, the more we have to add, the more people are reaching out.
“We’re used to seeing women just with abuse issues but now we’re seeing women who are experiencing mental health and/or addiction problems and homelessness as well. There’s just multiple layers of trauma that these people are dealing with.”
Without the necessary funding from donations, the impact would definitely be felt by those on the front lines, according to Gomes, who has worked for SOWINS since 1993.
“That could impact our centre and our mobile outreach van may not be able to get out there and deliver harm-reduction supplies and basic necessities to some of our most vulnerable,” she said. “That also means some women will have to wait months and months for critical counselling.”
She noted the donation-driven Explore program could also be negatively impacted.
“It provides the basic life skills training to women. For many of them they have to restart, to learn things all over again,” said Gomes.
“Some women have left an abusive childhood and gone into abusive relationships so they’ve never been able to learn some of the necessary life skills that we’ve been fortunate enough to have.”
In 2019, SOWINS staff provided 5,855 bed-stays for women and 3,520 bed-stays for children, answered over 2,000 crisis calls, and operated the shelter at full capacity for 337 days.
Sadly, 307 women and children were turned away.
“That’s why we’re appealing to the public to support our virtual Walk to End Abuse fundraiser this Sunday,” said Gomes.
To register for, or donate to, the virtual Walk to End Abuse, visit www.sowins.com/walk.