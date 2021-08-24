Ten building permits issued by the District of Summerland in July mark the lowest total for the month in at least five years, according to data presented Monday to council.
District staff issued 10 permits for work value at $1 million last month, down from 22 permits worth $2.6 million in July 2020.
Data presented to council only went back to 2017 and showed the previous low mark for a July in that period was set in 2019, when there were just 12 permits issued worth $1.2 million.
Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, suggested the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in July might be a factor in the decline.
“People were busy getting on with their vacationing and into regional travel instead of starting new building and planning projects at home, potentially…. It could be other factors, as well,” said Dollevoet.
But the picture for the year as a whole isn’t as glum.
Through the first seven months of 2021, staff has issued a total of 123 permits for work valued at $17.9 million, up from 104 permits worth $16.1 million for the same period of 2020.