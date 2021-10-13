Public officials in Penticton and Summerland will put their heads together to pick one person to represent both committees on a health board.
The South Okanagan Similkameen Primary Care Network, which was established in 2019 to help connect patients with medical professionals, in September sent letters to councils in Summerland and Penticton asking them to nominate a single person to provide “a collective voice” for both communities.
“I have serious issues with that,” said Summerland Coun. Doug Holmes during his group’s meeting Tuesday night.
“I think that we need to respond to them saying – well, I can’t think of what to say right now, not in a public meeting – but I think we need to respond to that.”
Mayor Toni Boot said she’d already raised the issue with the SOSPCN and was told the steering committee took two years to establish and “there is no desire at all to revisit how they’ve set it up.”
The committee is structured to include four representatives from Interior Health, four from the SOSPCN, two from Indigenous communities, one from rural communities, and one from Penticton and Summerland.
Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for the District of Summerland, told council he’s already discussed the matter with his counterpart in Penticton and they’re working together to come up with a joint nomination for the steering committee.