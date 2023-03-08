A dedicated group of volunteers helped some of Penticton’s most vulnerable residents claw back nearly $2 million from the federal government last year and are eager to do it all again.
Brandi Beckett, executive director of the Penticton and Area Access Centre, appeared before city council on Tuesday to raise awareness about the group’s free tax preparation service for low-income residents.
She said the program helped return $1.6 million in various tax rebates to Penticton clients last year.
Beckett also noted that accessing most government funding programs, from disability pensions to housing top-ups, requires people to have filed their taxes and her team is ready to help get people squared away.
The centre also offers disability advocacy, law advocacy and referrals to other service agencies. To request help, call 250-493-6822 or email support@accesscentre.org