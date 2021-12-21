After five years of work, major improvements to Penticton Regional Hospital are now done.
Interior Health announced Tuesday that the largest phase of renovation in the emergency department has been completed, leaving just a few more minor improvements for crews to finish in early 2022.
“We know the community is eager for this expansive project to be complete, and we’re proud to now be able to offer an enhanced and expanded emergency department to meet the growing needs of the region,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a press release.
Following completion of the six-storey David E. Kampe Tower and attached parkade in 2019, crews turned their attention to the existing hospital building. The work included a new pharmacy, supply areas and expanded emergency department.
Inside the new emergency department are a minor treatment area designed to be comfortable while people receive treatment, spaces for private consultation regarding mental health and substance use treatment, additional exam bays, plus new team care station, medication room, kitchen area, offices and utility rooms.
Renovations to other areas of the emergency department were completed earlier this year, including a new waiting room, patient registration area, trauma rooms and exam bays. A new ambulance entrance and covered holding area are also finished.
Work was done in phases to allow the department to remain open and operational.
“This renovation was complex and I want to commend everyone involved in this project for their dedication. Maintaining emergency care, while renovating the department, is a credit to all the teams involved,” said IH president said Susan Brown in the release.
“We are grateful to each of our partners for their steadfast commitment to health services. This project will have a positive impact for this area for years to come.”
EllisDon Infrastructure was selected by Interior Health in 2016 to design, build, partially finance and maintain the new David E. Kampe Tower and expansion as a public-private partnership at a total cost of $312.5 million.
Local taxpayers are covering 40% of the bill through the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, while provincial taxpayers are looking after the rest.