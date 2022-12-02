More than one million digital books have been borrowed from the Okanagan Regional Library for the first time.
The top three e-books borrowed in 2022 are The Four Winds by Krista Hannah, The Judges List by John Grisham, and The Girl in His Shadow, by Audrey Blake.
Top three kids’ e-books are Big Shot: Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney; Good-bye Stacey, Good-bye: by Ann Martin; Perspectives: Cat Kid Comic Club by Day Pilkey.
A release from the ORL says 112 public library systems worldwide have surpassed one million digital checkouts annually.