Friday, Sept. 16
• Vancouver Young Stars tournament begins, Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers, 4 p.m., Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m., single game tickets are $26 (adults) and $15 (ages 12 and under), visit: valleyfirsttix.com
• Canadian Mental Health Association Penticton Pickleball tournament, Penticton Pickleball Courts at Penticton Senior’s Centre, first of three days
• West Coast celtic roots band Tiller’s Folly bring their 25th anniversary tour to The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• David and Ken, an evening of improv, music and comedy, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $25 purchase at venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton Dachshund Lovers present Doxie Walk, starting at the Penticton Art Gallery, 10 a.m.
• Friday Night Dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• All aboard the Kettle Valley Railway, scenic runs Saturdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., for tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Scoob,” (G, 93 minutes); “See How They Run,” (PG, 98 minutes); “The Woman King,” (PG, 134 minutes); Lifemark (G, 120 minutes); “Pearl,” (PG, 102 minutes); “Barbarian,” (14A, 103 minutes); “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes); for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre, “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); Friday through Sunday, daily at 2 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
• Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament, Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 p.m.
• Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, fundraising hamburger barbecue, 996 Main Street, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for additional information: 250-492-0400
• The New Jersey Jukebox, a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $35 purchase at venablestheatre.ca
• Osooyos Flag Race Dragon Boat Festival, Safari Beach Resort, 5815 Oleander Drive
• Canadian Mental Health Association Penticton Pickleball tournament, Penticton Pickleball Courts at Penticton Senior’s Centre, second of three days, official opening at 7:45 a.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, Downtown Penticton Association Market, 200-300 blocks of Main Street, Front Street, Backstreet, Blvd., beginning at 8:30 a.m.
• Tailgate Roller Skate, presented by Penticton Roller Skate, Penticton Skate Park, 107 Martin Street, all ages 5-7 p.m., adult skate 7-9 p.m., featuring on site music and free rental skates and helmets
• Okanagan Historical Society releases its 86th report with diverse content about the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap, for sale at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• BCHL junior A exhibition hockey, Chilliwack Chiefs at Penticton Vees, 6 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, tickets are $10 for adults and seniors, under 18 are free, visit: valleyfirsttix.com
• Burgers, fries and onion rings at Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m. followed by Eagles Races at 4 p.m.
• Summer Ornamental Gardens fall plant sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the gardens
• Elks Lodge drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., pasta dinner, 5:30 p.m., music with Andy & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
• MARVEL Cinematic Universe Trivia Night at the Barley Mill Pub, 7-9:30 p.m., $14 with discounts for groups of six and more, come dressed as your favourite character
Sunday, Sept. 18
• Terry Fox Run (Penticton), 10 a.m., S.S. Sicamous, register as an individual or family, visit: terryfox.ca
• Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament, Vancouver Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets, 2 p.m.
• Pets in the Park, presented by Pet-Friendly Penticton, Gyro Park in Penticton, 10 a.m..-1 p.m., free to all, with or without pets
• Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association presents 35th annual OMRA Toy Run supporting St. Vincent DePaul, registration at 9:30 a.m. at The Peach, ride begins at 10 a.m. from Rotary Park in Penticton, toy drops at Summerland Secondary School, 10:15 a.m., Oliver’s A&W, 11:30 a.m., A.G. Foods, Okanagan Falls, 12:15 p.m., finish and festivities at Rotary Park, 12:45 p.m., donations of new toys accepted
• Canadian Mental Health Association Penticton Pickleball tournament, Penticton Pickleball Courts at Penticton Senior’s Centre third and final day
• Johnny Reid “To Love Somebody” tour at the Cleland Theatre, 8 p.m. at Penticton Community Centre, purchase tickets at: valleyfirsttix.ca
• The Day the Music Died, a tribute to Buddy Holly and the Crickets and Friends, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $35 purchase at venablestheatre.ca
• Summerland Rotary farmer’s market, Main Street, Summerland, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Digger Dan (roots music) at the Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Okanagan Historical Society releases its 86th report with diverse content about the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap, for sale at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Fraternity Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, dog races, last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Hammertime Superprestige CX, Mariposa Park, Vedette Drive, 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
• National Day of Mourning (federal government buildings, schools and City Hall will be closed)
• Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, live coverage on CBC begins at 3 a.m. (PT)
• Memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II, Penticton cenotaph at Veteran’s Park (beside the courthouse), 10:30 a.m., presented by Royal Canadian Legion Branch. No. 40, colour guard, bagpiper, brief speeches
• Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament concludes, final day, Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames, 11 a.m., Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers, 2:30 p.m., single game tickets are $26 (adults) and $15 (ages 12 and under) available at valleyfirsttix.com
• Pub Dart League begins new season at various pubs and service clubs, 6:30 p.m.
• Mail Art Mondays Penticton Art Gallery, 6-8 p.m., suggested donation of $10
Tuesday, Sept. 20
• Penticton Chamber of Commerce All-Candidates forum, Penticton Senior’s Drop In Centre on South Main St., 6:30-8:30 p.m., due to space limitations, pre-registration is mandatory: penticton.org/event/2022allcandidatesforum/
• Summerland Chamber of Commerce All-Candidates Forum, Centre Stage Theatre, 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
• Brown Bag Lunch Series presented by Penticton Museum and Archives, Penticton Public Library auditorium, noon-1 p.m., Queen Nefertiti: Her Life and Times with Dan Bruce, by donation
• Teen Studio Art at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., ages 13-18, for details email: reception@pentictonartgallery.com or phone 250-493-2928