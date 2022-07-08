The public is being warned to stay off the KVR Trail through Penticton Indian Band land due to washouts.
The trail runs through the PIB’s main reserve from just south of Summerland to just south of Penticton along the west side of Okanagan and Skaha lakes.
It’s described as a “private trail” in a press release issued late Friday afternoon by the PIB.
“You are trespassing if you walk on this trail without the permission of the band. We are especially concerned for people entering the trail as it is washed out in several locations and dangerous for any use,” the release states.