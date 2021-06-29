As it relates to the Pentictoncasino, here are the specific details for Cascades Casino.
Upon re-opening, approximately 130 employees are expected to return to work. As restrictions are lifted more staff will be returned to active work. We are pleased to see that many of our team members have hung in there with us and are eager to get back to work.
Hours of Operation:
Sunday – Thursday: 10:00am to midnight
Friday & Saturday: 10:00am to 2:00am
Phone: (250) 487-1280
Website: cascadescasinopenticton.com/
Gaming
· Tables will be open Wed – Sun 4:30pm - late
· Under the current restrictions Poker will not be permitted.
Food & Beverage
· The buffet will not be re-opening under the current restrictions.
· The Summit Bar will resume with revised operating plans that reflect current health & safety requirements.
· Match Eatery & Public House is currently open and on July 1st will extend hours to pre-pandemic operations of;
Sun – Thu 11am – 10pm; Fri and Sat 11am – 1am
Health & Safety
Cascades Casino will follow all provincial and municipal guidance from Regulators and health authorities and make adjustments as required.
· The capacity limit at each facility depends on various factors, including the size and configuration of the venue. Casino staff will only allow as many players as there are active seats available on the gaming floor, in addition to occupancy for amenities such as restaurants and lounges.
· Out of an abundance of caution initially upon reopening, players and staff will be required to wear a face covering. Players will be asked to remove their face covering at entrances and as required on the gaming floor for identification purposes.
· At least two metres of space between table games, slot machines and other gambling equipment to support physical distancing.
· To support proper physical distancing while guests are lining up floor decals - placed two-metres apart - will help guide guests, should they need to queue.
· Physical barriers (such as plexi-glass) where physical distancing is not possible or where casino employees, such as dealers or cash-cage staff, must interact with players.
· Adjusted availability of table games to those in which cards can be dealt face up; players will not be permitted to touch cards which the exception of Squeeze Baccarat, which utilizes one-time use cards.
· Maintaining a clean environment is a daily priority and it is regular practice to clean all hard surfaces, such as door handles and tables. Under the current environment, Cascades Casino is being hyper-vigilant in our cleaning protocols throughout our properties to prevent the spread of transmittable illnesses, including COVID-19.
· Entry and exit routes will be partitioned and floor markings will be posted to control traffic flow.
· Casino staff will complete detailed training about enhanced health and safety protocols, and will continue to monitor capacity and facility standards.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Herald is posting this online as a public service to our customers who enjoy gaming. This is not a paid advertisement.