Unless a senior government rides to the rescue with grants, Summerland residents will pay back the entire cost of a $6.5-million upgrade to Giant’s Head Road through a combination of a property tax increase and water rate hikes.
Council at its meeting Monday voted 6-1 to borrow all of the required cash and pay it back over 25 years through a dedicated 2% property tax increase and 4.8% bump in water rates. That will cost the average property owner approximately $73 per year, starting in 2023.
Coun. Doug Patan, who cast the lone opposing vote, argued in favour of recouping the money through a parcel tax that would have seen each property owner – regardless of value – pay about $68 per year.
Public assent will be required for the borrowing and the district is expected to seek it through an alternate approval process under which 10% of registered voters would have to express an objection in order to trigger a full referendum or have council reconsider.
The plan approved unanimously by council at its Nov. 22 meeting will focus on a 1.5-km stretch of Giant’s Head Road between Harris and Gartrell roads. Work will include replacing a pair of aging watermains that will allow separation of irrigation and drinking water, widening and repaving the pothole-scarred road above, and creating a separated three-metre cycling path.
Another one-km section of Giant’s Head Road between Gartrell Road and Hillborn Street will simply be repaved.
Since the Nov. 25 meeting, the estimated cost of the project has risen by about $700,000 from $5.8 million.
District staff will continue applying for grants for the project, which has been on the books since 2017, in hopes of reducing the borrowing amount.