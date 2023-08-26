In the wake of a spooky week on the fire and travel front, a Penticton-area winery is postponing its signature annual event.
Blasted Church Vineyards has now pushed its 7 Deadly Sins party, originally set for Sept. 9, to June 2024.
In its place, the winery will donate all tasting fees from Sept. 8-10 to the Red Cross, and is encouraging visitors to bring donations for the Animal Lifeline Emergency Lifelife Response Team Society.
ALERT, which specializes in relocating livestock from disaster areas, is among the service agencies involved in the region’s wildfire response.
Blasted Church is located at 378 Parsons Road.
Local wineries and other tourism operators were thrown for a loop this week when the B.C. government temporarily restricted visitors’ travel to the region and heavy smoke closed airports.