An international private school in Summerland is hoping to make inroads into the community through Canada’s most beloved sport.
Peter Chu, chair of the Unisus School board of governors, appeared before Summerland council this week as part of a renewed effort to tighten students’ ties to their adopted community.
The school, which is currently operating at about one-third of its 380-student capacity, opened in 2018 and saw its local public-relations efforts stalled by the pandemic.
“We want to restart that now that we don’t have all those restrictions and it’s safe to do so,” said Chu.
Students from around the world attend Unisus for its “completely immersive environment,” he said, and want to get a taste of life in Canada, while also giving back to their temporary hometown.
Chu said the renewed effort will focus on community engagement, by creating opportunities for volunteer service and intergenerational learning programs, and through sports.
On the sports front, Unisus is this fall restarting its skiing academy, which trains at Apex Mountain, and continuing a Hockey Canada-certified skills academy, which practises at Summerland Arena.
But booking practice time and space has been a challenge, and Unisus is hoping to work more closely with the district to address it.
“The opportunity for us, really, is to achieve a better balance of academics and athletics, and in order to do that access to facilities is a really big thing for us,” said Chu.
“The ice rink is a good example of that. We’re using up a lot of the – if you will – less-popular times because we’re able to organize our schedule. But if we could optimize it a little bit, I think we could increase our program substantially in terms of its impact.”
Chu said Unisus has 130 students registered for the year ahead – 90% of them are local families – and 47 people on staff.
Unisus, which teaches the International Baccalaureate curriculum, operates on the grounds of what used to be the Glenfir private school and has since made improvements to allow it to board up to 100 students. Its programming covers pre-kindergarten to Grade 12. Annual tuition fees start at $14,800 for kindergarten to Grade 3.