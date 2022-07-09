The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly over Kelowna on Friday. The renowned pilots will perform an air demonstration over Okanagan Lake, north of the William R. Bennett Bridge, on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. as part of the Kelowna International Airport’s 75th anniversary celebration.
The best place to watch will be along the waterfront from City Park to Waterfront Park. On Saturday, there will be a Wings n’ Wheels event at the new KF Centre for Excellence, located at 5800 Lapointe Drive, from 4-6 p.m, where people can meet the pilots and see the CT-114 Canadian Tutor up close. The Wings n’ Wheels event will also have food trucks, face painting, music and a car show.