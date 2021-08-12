Top officials are speaking out after a racist incident earlier this week involving Indigenous youth who work for Coyote Cruises, which is operated by the Penticton Indian Band.
“These young student employees were subjected to racist slurs and a minor physical altercation by intoxicated and belligerent guests floating the river channel. The racist slurs and comments included mention of the 215 graves of children discovered at the Kamloops Residential School site,” explained a joint statement issued Thursday by the Penticton Indian Band and City of Penticton.
“We already have much anger in all First Nations communities as a result of the initial 215 graves being discovered. This type of irresponsible behavior will only generate more anger and division between communities,” said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel.
“Our children and youth who work in these summer positions work diligently in performing their roles to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment and should never be subjected to any racism or belligerent behavior.”
Mayor John Vassilaki called on residents to help stamp out such behaviour.
“Each of us must stand up and call out racism of any sort, anytime we witness it,” said Vassilaki.
“To community members and neighbours who are hurting right now, on behalf of the city and council, I want you to know that we stand with you and we are here for you.”
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said his detachment has initiated “a fulsome investigation into the matter.”
“We all recognize that there continues to be much grief and anger in our First Nations communities as more graves are being discovered but it is important that we all lead with compassion and understanding during these difficult times,” continued Hunter.