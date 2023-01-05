Highway 97 is expected to be closed north of Summerland for one hour Friday afternoon as crews wrap up a rock scaling project.
The work began in November following a small rockslide near Callan Road.
Friday's closure, which is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. and will shut the highway between Bridgeman Road and North Beach Road, is required for blasting to bust up some particularly large boulders.
“Approximately 50 cubic metres of rock will be removed from this blast and approximately 700 cubic metres in total for this project,” said the B.C. Transportation Ministry in a statement Thursday.
“There will continue to be 20-minute delays through the site until late January, when this phase of the project to remove all loose material from the slope face and catchment area is anticipated to be completed.”
The ministry also noted another geotechnical review will be carried out once the work is complete to ensure it’s operating as intended.
“Our geotechnical crew has been continuously monitoring the slope and there has not been any significant rock movement since November’s slide,” added the statement.