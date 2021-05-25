The leader of the BC Libertarian Party is hoping to gain more political experience at the municipal level by landing a spot on Penticton city council.
Keith MacIntyre, 44, is one of 10 candidates running in the June 19 byelection for a single seat previously held by Jake Kimberley, who resigned due to health reasons.
MacIntyre has owned Big Bear Software for the past 18 years and been a professional software engineer for 23 years.
Soon after moving to Penticton in 2011, MacIntyre started getting involved in the community. He’s been a director with the local chamber of commerce for several years. He ran to become a trustee with the local school board in 2014 and is past president of the Okanagan School of the Arts, where he led a campaign to keep the Shatford Centre open.
MacIntyre is confident his community involvement can earn him the council seat.
But despite leading a provincial party, he doesn’t see himself as a politician, and won’t be spending any money promoting his campaign.
“If voters choose the next council member based on the biggest signs, nicest website or most newspaper ads, so be it. I think voters are smarter than that and are looking for something different,” he said.
MacIntyre sees key issues affecting Penticton as related to provincial government overreach, citing a recent decision to cut $1 million in funding to Pathways Addiction Services.
“Ripping away funding from Pathways and forcing the hospital board to pay $1 million for a facility they didn’t have any input on … is appalling behavior by our so-called leaders,” he said.
MacIntyre said he would use his position on council to push for more tailored COVID-19 restrictions, rather than the “sledgehammer” approach applied uniformly across B.C., and would also look to reduce bureaucratic red tape to allow current and new businesses to thrive.
“We have an opportunity in Penticton to show the rest of the province that we know what's best for us, not the provincial government or city bureaucrats,” said MacIntyre.