The Okanagan is one of two regions in the province listed as “very high hazard” by the BC Wildfire Service in a fresh seasonal outlook report released this week.
“The latest monthly forecasts for July indicate a strong likelihood of warmer and dryer than normal conditions persisting across much of B.C. Grass and other surface fuels have been drying quickly, meaning that seasonal ‘green up’ is over for most parts of the province,” states the report.
“With fine fuels now well-cured, wildfire behaviour will be more typical of mid-July or August conditions. The dry fuel conditions, lack of June precipitation, and record-breaking heat wave have also created the necessary environment for very large fire growth.”
The report goes on to note the Southern Interior only received about 30% of its normal June rain and that trend is expected to continue for the majority of B.C., leading to an expectation of heightened wildfire activity deep into July.
“Recent weather and fuel conditions have made initial attack challenging, meaning large fires will likely be occurring throughout the province. The Okanagan and southern Cariboo regions are showing very high hazard,” continues the report.
“Significant rain is required to reduce the hazard, however, none is forecast in the foreseeable future.”
As of Thursday, the BCWS had responded to 786 fires across B.C. that scorched a total of 103,000 hectares since April 1. That compares to 670 fires that burned 15,000 hectares during the entire 2020 season.
Most of this season’s activity has been within the Kamloops Fire Centre, which covers the entire Thompson-Okanagan.
As of Thursday, there had been 241 fires in the region that charred 76,000 hectares. That compares to 182 fires that burned 2,665 hectares during the entire 2020 season.
The largest wildfire so far this season in the Okanagan was sparked by lighting June 29 near Derickson Lake, approximately 18 kilometres north of Big White Ski Resort.
The fire, which quickly grew to 1,140 hectares, hasn’t gained much size since then, but is still listed as out of control by the BCWS. The service had 26 personnel on scene Thursday who were being assisted by helicopters and heavy equipment in their efforts to complete a guard around the fire.