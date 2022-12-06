The owners of a beloved Penticton restaurant now have permission to replace it with a three-storey office building.
City council on Tuesday voted 5-2 in favour of a minor zoning variance and development permit required to go ahead with the project at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W., which features Tudor-style house that been home to Bogner’s of Penticton for decades.
Plans submitted to the city show a three-storey building with branding for RE/MAX and Sun Life along with 33 parking spaces on the wedge-shaped lot.
Council heard the property, which is located within a residential area, is zoned for commercial office space, which supersedes the site’s Official Community Plan designation for detached residential.
As such, Coun. Amelia Boultbee said she supported the project “with reluctance” given Bogner’s iconic status in the community.
“The reason is the zoning does allow for this and one of the alternatives provided, which would be to have the city take over and designate it a heritage site, could entail significant cost to the taxpayers. So, I want the public to understand my reasoning behind my vote.”
The two opposing votes were cast by Couns. Ryan Graham and James Miller.
Graham didn’t comment on the matter, while Miller suggested the project would be better suited to an established commercial area.
“This lot is immediately adjacent to a residential neighbourhood. Is this an appropriate site for a three-storey office building? Would downtown not make more logistical sense?” said Miller.