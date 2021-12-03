It’s unclear how many groups stepped forward to express an interest in running Skaha Marina in Penticton.
Tuesday was the deadline for bids on the facility’s operating contract, but city spokesman Philip Cooper said Friday he had “no information to share” on how many offers were actually received.
“The review committee needs to convene their kick-off meeting and examine the submissions first,” Cooper explained in an email.
The city is offering a contract up to 25 years in length that would permit the successful proponent to operate the 94-slip marina much as it’s set up now, with moorage, gas dock, boat rentals and a licensed restaurant. Everything else is on the table, from facility upgrades to the rental fees underpinning the agreement.
“The next step in the process is for the evaluation committee to come together in mid-December to review the submissions, discuss them, and determine who the successful proponent is,” said Cooper.
“Once the process is completed, the city will issue an update to the public indicating that a decision has been made and a contract is now signed.
The marina is currently being operated under a three-year licence that expires March 31, 2022.
The last city council in 2016 inked a 29-year lease with Trio Marine Group to build a waterslides development over the splash pad in Skaha Lake Park, plus upgrade and operate the marina.
That lease was signed without gaining public assent, leading to protests, rallies and lawsuits, culminating in 2017 with a $200,000 payout to Trio tear up the deal.
The current city council has tried to avoid those same mistakes by handing the Skaha Marina file more cautiously, even using a referendum attached to the June byelection to get the public’s approval for entering into a long-term lease.