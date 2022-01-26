The head of the BC Libertarian Party is calling on businesses to revolt against the extension of the vaccine passport program.
The program, which permits fully vaccinated people access to non-essential indoor spaces like restaurants, gyms and live events, was originally due to end Jan. 31. However, the provincial health officer announced Tuesday the program has been extended through June 30 as B.C. continues grappling with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Keith MacIntyre, the owner of a Penticton software company and leader of the BC Libertarian Party, says business owners he’s spoken to are fed up.
“The health officials do not see what they are doing to people, how much harm they are causing. It is time for businesses to revolt. I’m calling on every business that is closed to open, today. I’m calling on every restaurant owner to refuse to check vaccine passports, today. Not just for one day, but every day,” said MacIntyre in a statement.
“We have tens of thousands of truckers driving to Ottawa to stand up for our freedom. It’s time the rest of us do the same. The provincial and federal governments do not have the authority to impose these restrictions on us. The only reason they think they can is because we continue to comply while they trample on our rights and put boots on our necks. We need to stand together now.”
MacIntyre owns Big Bear Software and is a former winner of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leader of the Year Award.
He collected 717 votes – 2.6% of all ballots cast – while representing the BC Libertarian Party in the Penticton riding during the 2020 provincial election. He has served as party leader since May 2021.