Acting editor’s note: This is the sixth installment in an eight-week series profiling a selection of Penticton’s heritage structures that speak to the unique attributes and human history behind the buildings. The articles also complement the current exhibit at the Penticton Museum, Made Right Here, which will be on display until the new year.
The home at 452 Lakeshore Drive was built by Dr. Roy Walker and his wife, Katie, in 1937. Dr. Walker was a local physician and was also president of the Penticton Board of Trade and the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons.
The original lot for the house was a gross density acre. The lot was 60 feet wide, and it stretched all the way from Lakeshore Drive to Churchill Street. When the lane was established in later years, it reduced the lot size to a little over a quarter-acre.
Designed by a San Francisco architect, the house was built for the princely sum of $9,400 (in contrast, the Cranna House a few doors east, built a few years earlier, was put up at a cost of $3000).
The house was among the second wave of prominent homes constructed on Lakeshore Drive following completion of the KVR. The home was two storeys, 1,800 square feet on each of the main and second floors, with 1,000 square feet in the unfinished attic. The large entryway had an arched oak wall space with a dial telephone, typical of that time period. Sconce lights with crystal prisms and ceiling fixtures added sparkle to their respective spaces.
The downstairs front room in the home was Dr. Walker's office, where he met with patients. Rumour has it that patients came by the house at night to for him to stitch up wounds after bar fights.
Mrs. Walker was proud of her family (they had two sons) and of her home. The house had five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. When asked about the luxury of having three bathrooms, she said she “blew the budget” on them.
Two of the bathrooms were tiled in a traditional black and white design, but the master bathroom was a showstopper, with glass tile work in a colourful art deco arrangement.
Oak flooring with cherry wood inlay on the main level and larch flooring on the second level were waxed weekly. The oak staircase, newel post and balusters to the second level were clean-lined and elegant.
The living room had two arched oak bookcases built into the walls, flanking the living room’s leaded glass pocket doors. The granite fireplace and mantle were a centrepiece in the spacious living room. The dining room was equally spacious and was the place of many family dinners and events.
The home had sunrooms on the first and second floors to catch the afternoon sun. The windows in the sunroom were “ships windows;” when opened, the window dropped into the wall, allowing an unimpeded breeze to flow through – a bonus in hot, summer weather.
Mrs. Walker had a wringer washer, which was kept on the back porch.
The master bathroom had two doors, one that led to a large master bedroom with a small annex (it was for their baby's crib) along with a second door from the same bathroom into an additional adjoining bedroom. Because Dr. Walker was called out to deliver babies in the middle of the night, he would return and sleep in the smaller bedroom so as not to disturb Mrs. Walker.
Although there was a coal chute at the back of the house it became unused when 452 Lakeshore Dr. was the first residence in Penticton to have natural gas. The furnace took up almost one-quarter of the basement. There were two single garages, one on each side of the back of the house, which were part of the basement.
When the home was purchased in 1987 by Stephen and Celeste Palmer, it was still in mint condition. They maintained the house in pristine condition, with very few changes until it was sold in 2008.
In 2020, it was removed from the city’s heritage registry at the request of the owners at that time, and demolished in November 2020 to make way for a new development.