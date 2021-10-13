Two open houses are planned to give Summerland residents a chance to have their say on the district’s 2022 budget.
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, told council Tuesday one event has been tentatively set for early December to discuss potential changes to utility rates, while another is tentatively scheduled for February to go over the draft 2022 financial plan as a whole.
“The specific format, location and timing of these events will be communicated in more detail in the future, given the changing COVID landscape right now,” said Statt.
“But whether it’s an in-person event or another virtual opportunity this year, we hope to hear from the community and will make every effort to communicate (about the open houses) well in advance.”