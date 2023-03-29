Summerland’s finance department has a new award for its trophy case.
The district announced this week it received a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual financial report for the 2021 fiscal year.
Award winners nominate themselves for the program and pay hundreds of dollars for the right to enter. A total of 42 local governments in B.C. received an award in 2020, the last year for which data is publicly available from the organization’s website.
“The annual financial report has been judged by impartial Canadian Review Committee members to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report,” said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release.
“We are very proud of the high standard the District of Summerland has maintained through the overall financial process and attaining this accomplishment.”