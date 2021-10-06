Charitable groups in Penticton will receive nearly $25,000 in additional tax relief in 2022.
City council at its meeting Tuesday approved a slate of permissive tax exemptions worth just shy of $614,000, up from $588,000 this year.
But despite the increase, the net effect on city finances will remain roughly the same with the exemptions for both 2021 and 2022 totalling about 1.7% of forecast property tax revenue.
Permissive exemptions allow municipalities to waive property taxes for churches, service clubs and other non-profits as a show of thanks for their efforts in the community.
Council tried to rein in the exemptions in 2019 by capping total exemptions at 1.68% of forecast property tax revenues and asking groups to pay a small share of their taxes. Following an outcry, however, council reversed course and in May 2020 raised the cap to 2%.