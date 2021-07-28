Members of the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay received a rock-star reception when they visited Royal Canadian Legions up and down the valley, Tuesday.
On what was Day 4 of the 16-day B.C. leg of the national ride, motorcyclists made stops in Princeton, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Penticton and Osoyoos, where they spent the night in sleeping bags on the Legion floor.
The primary goal of the national program is to raise money for children with visual challenges, kids like 10-year-old Isaac Nice-Palmer who gave a heartfelt speech at the Penticton Legion about the challenges he faced, among them bullying.
After four days on the road, $10,000 has been raised with the hopes of surpassing last year’s B.C. total of $30,000.
“Our main purpose is to support the blind fund for children,” said retired RCMP Daryl Schimpf, who first became involved with the relay in 2015.
“We will buy special glasses, computers and send a couple of kids to a space camp in Huntsville, Alabama where they can spend time with other children with vision problems of various degrees.”
Although the military police lend their name to the ride (it was founded in 2009 by a senior member whose daughter had vision challenges), the participants now include police, retired police, military and some civilians.
On a usual year, many riders travel nation-wide from Victoria to Newfoundland. Due to COVID, the relay has been restructured to smaller legs in different provinces.
Sandra Tucker, presently on tour in B.C., did the coast-to-coast journey in 2018, dipping her motorcycle’s tires in the Pacific Ocean and doing the same 27 days later in the Atlantic.
“I met a lot of great people and the teamwork that’s involved is incredible,” said Tucker.
The most memorable point on that trip, she jokes, was the Confederation Bridge which links New Brunswick with Prince Edward Island.
“It freaked me right out. It shakes… and I was a very new rider at the time.”
In addition to raising money for children, Schimpf is also promoting an additional project addressing nine issues including the stigma of PTSD and supporting spouses and children with veterans’ assistance.
--
