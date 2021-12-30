0
Number of times Carl Meadows from Interior Health has visited Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre
1
Number of area mayors who do not represent their town/municipality on the RDOS board — Summerland’s Toni Boot
3
Federal leaders who visited the riding during the federal election campaign — Maxime Bernier (PPC), Erin O’Toole (Conservative) and Jagmeet Singh (NDP)
3.7
Percent of votes South Okanagan West Kootenay Green party candidate Tara Howse collected, in comparison with 8.3% the time before
4
Number of motor vehicle accidents in one day in Princeton shortly after Highway 3 reopened to traffic
5
Number of episodes of Seasons 1 from the Emmy-winning “WandaVision” local child actor Jett Klyne appeared in
5
Total number of fatalities from a crane collapse at the site of the 25-storey Brooklyn at Bernard Block residential tower on July 12 in downtown Kelowna.
5
The number of years in prison to which Thomas Kruger-Allen was sentenced for a one-punch beach assault that left the victim with brain damage and unable to work.
6
The number of people who were murdered this year — that we know of — in the South Okanagan.
10
The number of candidates who ran in Penticton’s June byelection, which James Miller won by an 18-point margin.
14
Penticton’s crime severity ranking of 325 cities in Canada with a population above 10,000
18-1-1
Penticton Vees overall record from the 2021 pod tournament
18.55
Dollars and cents required per hour for a livable working wage in Penticton
22.5
Penticton’s temperature in Degrees C on Dec. 1, tying a national record set in Hamilton, Ont. in 1982
23
Record number of deaths in Penticton, through October, when the latests stats were released, from suspected opioid overdoses
37
Difference in “yes” and “no” in a binding referendum on the Skaha Lake Marina
41.3
Share of the popular vote collected by New Democrat Richard Cannings, who held on to the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding in the federal election.
110
Candles needed for Ruby Cumberland’s birthday cake. She was one of only 13 supercenturions in Canada. (Sadly, Ruby passed away a few months later.)
225
Number of Eagles fraternities Grand Worthy President Dave Smith visited on his 2021 North American tour, which came with a $132,770 donation to the hospital foundation and 30 COVID tests.
20,750
Dollars raised in a single fundraiser for childhood cancer patient Wills Hodgkinson organized by Okanoggin Barbers Mens Grooming Room & Fine Retail
110,000
Amount in dollars offered by a Timmins Street developer for traffic improvements
141,000
Dollars repaid to “Ms. Jones”, along with an apology, for the equity she lost in her home to a tax sale
698,000
The average sale price, in dollars, of a benchmark single-family home in the Okanagan as of November
75,000
The fine, in dollars, assessed to Singla Bros. Holdings after the company admitted to immigration fraud charges.
2.9 million
Dollars paid by Vancouver businessman Brian Hill to preserve Sickle Point in Kaleden for conservation purposes