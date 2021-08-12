Summerland’s only walk-in medical clinic is closing permanently effective Sept. 1 due to a shortage of doctors.
The after-hours clinic at Rosedale Medical, which typically operates for a couple of hours on weekday evenings and on weekend afternoons, has been in operation since 2001 and is staffed by local physicians on a rotating basis.
“We are facing ongoing physician shortage, and something had to give. While we are all saddened by this loss, our top priority needs to be to attach as many patients as possible to our clinic practices for ongoing, continuous care. We know that this is important to residents in our community,” said Rosedale Medical leader Dr. Danielle Weisgarber in a press release Thursday.
“We understand that the closure of the after-hours clinic will impact the members of the community who do not have a family physician, particularly those with limited transport. This is why we’ve been heavily involved in the ongoing process of planning expansion of primary care services in Summerland and Penticton.”
To help fill the gap in the immediate future, both the Rosedale Medical and Kelly Avenue Medical clinics will be offering more same-day appointments for urgent cases.
“Put simply, we need more doctors. We have to look at how we make working life in the Summerland clinics as attractive as possible to potential recruits, which sometimes requires restructuring how we deliver care to the community,” continued Dr. Weisgarber.
“This may seem like a backwards step in the short term, but the ultimate goal is to improve access to doctors for everyone.”
Patients without a family doctor are encouraged to contact one of Penticton’s urgent care or walk-in centres:
Apple Plaza Walk-In Clinic, 1848 Main St., 250-493-5228; Peach City Medical, 2111 Main St., 250-276-5050; Penticton Urgent and Primary Care Centre, 437 Martin St., 250-770-3696.