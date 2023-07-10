Jeff Dunham’s Still Not Canceled North American tour will hit the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday, Dec. 2.
One of the top touring artists of the Pollstar era, Dunham has consistently delivered laughs and shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours, and a best-selling autobiography.
His successes have been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Guinness Book of World Records for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour,” cementing the ventriloquist as a comedy icon. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy Central Special, “Me the People,” premiered on Nov. 25 and became the network’s highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, “Jeff Dunham Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” in 2020.
This marks a triumphant return to television for the comedy superstar, and he and his cast of world-famous characters now announce the launch of the second leg of their 2023-2024 tour.
The Dallas-born entertainer recently appeared in Season 8 of “The Masked Singer” as Pi-Rat.
Tickets for the Penticton date are $74 plus tax and service charge and will go on sale Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.