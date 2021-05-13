There are now two more places to safely dispose of used motor oil, filters and anti-freeze in Penticton and Kelowna.
The non-profit BC Used Oil Management Association announced Thursday it has provided modified shipping containers to collect the waste at the Great Canadian Oil Change location at 1801 Main St. in Penticton and 1785 Harvey Ave. in Kelowna.
They are the third and fifth drop-off sites, respectively, in the two cities.
Both of the lube shops are owned by franchisee Mike Bernhardt, who approached the BCUOMA about a grant opportunity to set up recycling facilities.
“BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve public collection locations across the province in order to provide British Columbians with reasonable access to convenient and free used oil recycling centres,” said the group’s CEO, David Lawes, in a press release.
Municipalities, private businesses, non-profit organizations, and other sectors interested in a BCUOMA infrastructure grant can find out more information at https://bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants.
Used oil is a valuable resource and if it is recycled at one of BCUOMA’s dedicated public recycling centres it can be recovered and re-used.
Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or sold as raw material inputs for manufacturing or energy products. Additionally, used oil filters contain metal, which is recycled into metal products like rebar, nails and wire. Used oil and antifreeze containers are recycled and used to manufacture new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs. Used antifreeze is refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze.
Formed in 2003, the BCUMOA annually collects approximately 50 million litres of oil and three million litres of antifreeze.
The other drop-off locations in Penticton area:
• Jiffy Lube, 106-2695 Skaha Lake Rd.
• Campbell Mountain Landfill, 1765 Reservoir Rd.
The other drop-off locations in Kelowna are:
• Great Canadian Oil Change, 1735 Richter St.
• Jiffy Lube, 3-1995 Harvey Ave.
• Jiffy Lube, 1-3481 Sexsmith Rd.
• Desert Cardlock Fuel Services, 2650 Acland Rd.