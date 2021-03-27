Katie Dahlen, coordinator of the 4th Annual ValleyDrive Event in support of local food banks, is pictured at today's event, presented by Junior Chamber International Penticton, outside Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, this year's event featured a drive-thru format.
featured
JCI Penticton holds food drive
- JAMES MILLER, Managing Editor
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- District Wine Village ready for June opening
- Bomb suspect arrested, released without charges
- Summerland couple arrested in Ponzi scheme
- Affordable housing projected OK’d for Summerland
- Dam crack needs closer look
- Purple beer helps float epilepsy awareness
- Another fake Mountie appears in the valley
- WestJet adding new Penticton-Edmonton route
- Mayor walks back ‘normal’ comment
- Walmart, car wash hit with lawsuits
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
Latest News
- Police investigate suspicious death of man in Calgary's southeast
- No winning ticket for Saturday's $6.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Lotto 649 winning numbers for Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021
- Johnny Gaudreau paces Calgary Flames to 4-2 win over Winnipeg Jets
- Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt
- Scoreboard for Saturday, March 27, 2021