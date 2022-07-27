The life of Henry Kriwokon was celebrated in a brief, but very moving ceremony at Penticton’s Royal Canadian Legion, Tuesday.
Kriwokon, a veteran of the Second World War, died June 20.
He was 102.
Born Jan. 26, 1920, Kriwokon served with three units during the war years. Many of his friends died in battle in August 1944.
Following the war years he made a career as a machinist.
In addition to being a centurian, he enjoyed independent living for his entire life.
In a 2021 interview with The Herald, he said his secret to a long life was working hard and abstaining from alcohol and illegal drugs.
He’s well known for being part of the “Wait for Me Daddy,” arguably the best-known Canadian news photo of all time. The photo was later included on a postage stamp and commemorative coin.
Kriwokon’s family donated three historical photos where they will be prominently displayed at Legion Branch No. 40.
“Henry had quite a life and service for the regiment. He was well known outside of Penticton in the veterans’ community,” said Sgt. Dwayne Snow of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own), who was joined by Sgt. Dwayne Snow.
“Originally he didn’t say much about his war years, but he was very proud fo be a veteran of World War II,” said military historian and personal friend David Snyder.
Kriwokon is on a bench at the Penticton Rose Garden and a table outside the Penticton Art Gallery. Additionally, on his 100th birthday, he visited the Keremeos Legion where he was asked to autograph the “Wait For Me Daddy” photo.
“In Henry’s honour, please always remember what our poppy represents. He and many others risked or sacrificed their lives to give us the freedom that we have today. They did that for us, our children and our future generations,” his nieces Julia and Sarah said.