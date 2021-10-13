Community-wide power outages are planned in Summerland on each of the next two Friday nights.
Both outages are required to allow FortisBC to do updates and maintenance on the power transmission system that supplies Summerland, said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in his report to council Tuesday.
The first outage is set for Friday, Oct. 15, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The second is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Statt urged residents to use the occasions to make sure they’re properly prepared for unplanned power outages, which can affect other services like water, phones and internet.
“In order to maintain a resilient community, it’s good for residents to visit www.getprepared.gc.ca, which has resources for citizens planning these kinds of interruptions,” said Statt.