With his legal affairs now sorted out, a twice-convicted Osoyoos sex offender has reset his sights on winning back the support of the church that disfellowed him.
Shawn Barry Titus, 40, was sentenced Monday to four years in jail after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in early 2020. But with enhanced credit for 896 days’ time served, Titus had just 114 days left to go.
Once released from jail, he’ll be subject to a three-year probation order and a separate 10-year supervision order, both of which ban him from having unsupervised contact with people under the age of 16; attending unsupervised at parks, pools and other public places kids may be present; and using the internet unsupervised or for non-work-related purposes.
Finally, he was ordered to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act for the rest of his life.
Titus was last in the headlines in September 2018, when he was sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy whom he met at an Osoyoos community centre in 2016 and subsequently groomed.
Court heard Monday that Titus completed his sentence on Jan. 14, 2020, and just seven days later created an account on a website used to share child pornography.
Titus’s profile, which was monitored by police posing as site users, noted his preference for boys between the ages of 10 and 15.
Police subsequently obtained a search warrant and raided Titus’s home, where officers discovered 270 images of child pornography on his phone.
According to a pre-sentencing report prepared by a probation officer, Titus claimed he himself was a victim of childhood sexual abuse and that contributed to him becoming a sex offender.
He also told the officer that he became a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in his 20s but was disfellowed in 2015 after it came to light that Titus had been in sexual relationships with women.
Losing his tie to the church was "devastating to his mental health,” said Judge David Ruse on Monday, reading a passage from the pre-sentencing report.
“His main life goal is to regain his JW fellowship.”
Titus, who was separately deemed a high risk to reoffend, reported he started drinking alcohol and viewing child pornography shortly after his release from jail because he was struggling to reintegrate into society without the support of his church.
“He states that if he had been able to attend the (JW) hall right away, he never would have committed the offence before the court,” said Ruse, again reading from the report, the writer of which noted it’s “uncertain” the church will even have Titus back.
Titus himself told the court he plans to relocate to Quesnel but has already learned elders from the church there won’t visit the local probation office to begin the process of taking Titus under their wing.