Local recreation opportunities will be the focus of a pair of open houses planned for next month in Okanagan Falls and Keremeos.
Hosted by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the events will highlight some of the programs and services offered by RDOS Recreation with assistance from local groups and volunteers. The events, which coincide with Recreation Month, will also include free food and activities.
“The RDOS offers a wide variety of recreation programs and services for people of all ages,” said RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft in a press release.
“RDOS recreation facilities, including those in the Similkameen and Okanagan Falls, are also important community gathering places.”
The first open house is set for Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos, 311 9th St.
The second open house goes Thursday, June 16, 2:30-5:30 p.m., at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar St.