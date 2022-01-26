Summerland’s flagship solar project has been switched back on.
Council learned this week a $6-million federal grant earmarked for the Solar+Storage project has been reconfirmed despite the scale of the planned work being reduced in December due to rising cost estimates.
“The funder has reviewed our re-application for scope change on our solar project and a technical review committee has confirmed this is a minor scope change, which allows us to retain all of the allocated grant funds and proceed with the project,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in his report to council Monday.
Mayor Toni Boot said she’s relieved to see the project back on track.
“Staff anticipated it would take as long as three months to hear back, so to hear early in the new year helped reduce four to eight weeks off the timeline. Also, because the project is the same, just smaller, much of the request for proposal can be used without a lot of rewriting,” she wrote in an email Wednesday.
“Just like almost everything these days, components for the… project have been impacted by COVID, but because of the work that was done on the original concept, we don’t anticipate delays.”
Boot expects the project to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, “if not sooner.”
The installation is slated for a district-owned lot on Prairie Valley Road at the base of Cartwright Mountain.
District staff is now in the process of preparing the new request for proposals from companies interested in bidding on the job.
The original design was to feature a one-megawatt solar array, capable of running approximately 100 homes, plus batteries to store another two megawatts of power.
However, bids received last fall put the price in the range of $10.4 million, due to rising costs associated with increasing demand for green energy products.
Rather than increase the budget – which contains a $980,000 contribution from local taxpayers – council asked staff for options to reduce the scope of the project to fit within the $7-million envelope.
The chosen option maintains all the elements of the original proposal but cuts the solar array’s output to a range of 0.4 to 0.6 megawatt hours and reduces battery storage capacity to a range of one to two megawatt hours.
District staff is also in the early phases of drawing up designs and planning public consultation on a proposed 49-unit ecovillage at the Solar+Storage site that would help showcase the project and green technology.