Staff at Summerland’s municipal hall have been ordered to start work on an anti-racism and anti-discrimination policy.
The idea was brought forward at Monday’s meeting by Mayor Toni Boot and supported unanimously by council.
Boot noted a July 2020 incident that saw an Indo-Canadian family’s home targeted with racist graffiti, along with a Confederate flag being displayed at a parade that followed, as two recent examples of racial tensions boiling over in Summerland.
“Summerland is not a racist town, but these very public incidents show we have racial issues here and these affect not only the targeted families or individuals, but the entire community. Everyone, regardless of ethnicity or skin colour, deserves to feel safe in the town they call home,” said Boot.
“I know this is an uncomfortable subject, but we are community leaders and we can do better for our community.”
Summerland’s policy will be based on a template made available to local governments by Vancouver law firm Lidstone & Company, which specializes in the area.