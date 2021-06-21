As the winner in Saturday’s council byelection made plans for taking his seat at the table, reactions from the rest of the field ranged from rookie enthusiasm for the general election coming next year to bitter disappointment for a veteran of the civic election scene.
Councillor-elect James Miller, who garnered 1,666 – or one-third – of the 5,009 votes cast, said in an interview Sunday he expects to be sworn in later this week and to participate in the first council meeting in July.
Miller, who is the managing editor of the Penticton Herald, said that handling the two roles will mean “I’m going to be very busy … (but) I’m very good and time management and good at juggling more than one thing at a time.”
Meanwhile, runner-up Isaac Gilbert said, “Overall, I think it’s good. … Finishing second in a field of 10 is very satisfying.”
Gilbert, a park ranger and political neophyte, said a lot of voters agreed with his platform focusing on “the three pillars” of affordable housing, permanent jobs and supports for seniors.
He said he is looking forward to taking another run at a council seat in the general election in October 2022.
Katie O’Kell, who finished well down results the list, said she ran a bare-bones campaign and that next time she “may have to swallow my pride and ask for campaign financial help.”
She said she will run next year, hoping to be a “voice for younger people on council.”
She hopes that a group of “30-somethings” including herself, Gilbert and Amelia Boultbee will all be successful in the general election.
For her part, Boultbee said her first run at elected office was a “great experience” and she was “impressed by how passionate all the candidates were.”
She said she’s proud of her fourth-place finish and plans to stay involved in the civic scene through her role on the sustainability advisory committee.
“The fact that nearly 700 people voted for me shows that they liked my ideas,” she said.
Kate Hansen, who finished third in Saturday’s count, said she was “thrilled” with the result of her initial foray into politics
Hansen, a retired Mountie, said she will return to writing her series of children’s books and plans to run again in the 2022 election.
Perhaps the most disappointed candidate was Jason Cox, who finished sixth with 317 votes.
“I am discouraged by the result,” he said Sunday.
A business banker with CIBC, Cox has decades of experience in local affairs, particularly with chambers of commerce.
He ran for council in 2011, missing out by just 122 votes, and took a run at the mayor’s chair in 2018, finishing second.
“But this one hurts more because it wasn’t close,” Cox said.
He said his campaign kept a list of likely voters and “there were substantially more than 317 people who said they would vote for me.”
As for the future, Cox said, “There are things to do. I will continue to work for the city and some time, hopefully, the people of Penticton will reward me” in an election.
Steve Brown, who finished fifth with 399 votes, said, “I’m in the process of contemplating whether to run in 2022, what we might do differently if we did it again.”
Brown said he continues to be concerned about possible conflicts of interest around Miller’s dual roles as councillor and managing editor of the main print newspaper in the city.
He said the paper has “been throwing softballs” at council for several months. “I’m wondering when they will start throwing hardballs again.”
Miller addressed the issue Sunday, saying there will be a figurative wall between him and news coverage or commentary on city hall.
Miller pointed to a precedent involving Maurice Finnerty, who served as mayor during the 1960s while at the same time owning a local radio station with a large and active newsroom.
Miller also mentioned that his term on council covers just the 16 months between now and next October. If it turns out that there are issues around the two roles, “I will have a very serious conversation with my bosses and my wife” about whether to run again.
Last-place finisher Keith MacIntyre is unlikely to run in 2022. As provincial leader of the BC Libertarian Party, he said he will be busily focused on the provincial election scheduled for 2024.
The other two candidates James Blake and Karen Brownlee, were not answering their phones on the weekend.
Full preliminary results:
James Miller: 1,666
Isaac Gilbert: 766
Kate Hansen: 718
Amelia Boultbee: 610
Steve Brown: 399
Jason Cox: 317
Karen Brownlee: 237
Katie O’Kell: 134
Jame Blake: 95
Keith MacIntyre: 67